Verso Corporation names B. christopher Disantis as CEO

Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) appointed B. Christopher DiSantis as chief executive officer and a director of Verso effective as of February 1.

"Chris has demonstrated an exceptional ability to lead organizations to higher levels of growth and performance, even in very challenging market environments, and we're excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Verso under his leadership," said Verso Chairman of the Board Robert M. Amen. "His outstanding experience and passion for engaging our employees, serving our customers and delivering results for our shareholders will help make Verso a stronger, more competitive company for the future."

Prior to joining Verso, DiSantis served as CEO of H-D Advanced Manufacturing Company, a diversified enterprise that manufactures motion control products for the aerospace, defense, energy and industrial markets.

Press Release