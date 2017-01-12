Callaway Golf acquires lifestyle brand OGIO

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) acquires OGIO International for $75.5M in an all-cash transaction.

The company says the acquisition will add to its presence in golf and also provide a platform for future growth in the lifestyle category.

"We are excited about OGIO becoming part of Callaway and believe this acquisition aligns well with our stated goal of strategically developing growth in tangential areas," says CEO Chip Brewer.

Callaway projects annual EBITDA of approximately $10M will be generated after the new business is integrated.

ELY +1.42% premarket to $11.43.

Source: Press Release