FDA rejects TESARO's marketing application for rolapitant IV; shares ease 3% premarket

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) is down 3% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval of rolapitant IV for the prevention of delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of emetogenic chemotherapy.

The agency requested additional information showing the comparability of the drug product manufactured at two manufacturing sites. The company identified deficiencies at its original contract manufacturer so it switched to another and included data from the second firm in its NDA. The FDA wants to make sure that the products are comparable. No issues with the safety or efficacy of rolapitant IV were cited. TESARO intends to respond to the CRL as soon as possible. It still expects to launch the product in H1.

The FDA approved the tablet formulation, branded as VARUBI, in September 2015.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the situation.