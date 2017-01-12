Retail sector called 'uninvestable' by Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo walks away from the ICR Conference with the view that the retail sector is close to "uninvestable" in the near term.

The investment firm notes the 2016 holiday season was set up for solid numbers off of favorable weather patterns and easy comparisions to 2015.

The two-week long of guidance cuts across the sector has ended that vision.

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) and Ulta Salon (NASDAQ:ULTA) are singled out as the only names coming out of ICR with some optimism.

Estimates are cut by WF on SIG, URBN, LB, BOOT and SHOO.

Source: Bloomberg

Retail ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FXD, FDIS, RCD, PMR, CNDF, FTXD, JHMC.