B.C. premier says five conditions met on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

British Columbia Premier Clark says her five conditions for approval of Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain pipeline have been met, as the provincial government grants environmental approval for expansion of the pipeline.

Last month, Clark said B.C. was still working with the federal government on spill response and preparing to negotiate an economic benefits package with KMI that reflects the province's risks associated with the pipeline and increased tanker traffic.

B.C.’s approval comes with 37 conditions on top of the National Energy Board’s 157 conditions, including consultation of aboriginal groups, development of a species-at-risk plan, and a plan to mitigate and monitor the impact of the project on grizzly bears.