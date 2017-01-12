Biogen spin-off Bioverativ starts trading today on "when-issued" basis

Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) hemophilia spin-off Bioverativ (BIVVV) will begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on a "when-issued" basis which means the shares have been authorized but not yet issued. Regular trading should commence on Thursday, February 2 under the symbol "BIVV."

As announced last month, Biogen shareholders will receive one share of Bioverativ common stock for every two BIIB common shares owned. From January 12 through February 1, BIIB will trade under the symbol "BIIBV" in the "ex-distribution" market. BIIB shareholders who sell stock during this period will be selling their right to receive Bioverativ shares.