Gold powers past $1,200 for first time in seven weeks

Gold pushes past $1,200/oz. to its highest price in seven weeks, as the dollar weakened in reaction to Pres.-elect Trump’s first post-election news conference.

Traders were disappointed by the press conference, as it brought little discussion of economic policy plans - “Instead, the press conference was dominated by verbal sabre-rattling, which highlighted the risks of a Trump presidency,” according to metals analysts at Commerzbank.

“Unless the dollar can rally strongly, which I doubt, then gold should continue to grind slowly higher,” says David Govett, head of precious metals at brokerage firm Marex Spectron.

Other analysts warn that gold's 7% bounce since Dec. 15 may be running out of steam because the dollar likely would rebound once Trump moves forward with his economic plans.

Precious metals miners are higher in the premarket, including KGC +6.5% , GFI +4.6% , SBGL +4.4% , AG +4.3% , HMY +3.7% , CDE +3.6% , ABX +3.4% , MUX +3.2% , AUY +3.1% , SLW +3.1% , AGI +3% , NEM +3% ,

