Intrexon's special stock dividend of AquaBounty shares trading on "when-issued" basis through January 18

The previously announced special stock dividend of 1,776,557 shares (accounts for 1:30 reverse split) of AquaBounty by Intrexon (NYSE:XON) began trading on January 9 on a "when-issued" basis under the symbol "AQB" and will continue to trade this way through January 18, the distribution date. "When-issued" means that the shares have been authorized but not yet issued.

On January 18, XON shareholders will be entitled to receive ~0.014968 of a share of AquaBounty for each XON common share owned.

AquaBounty raises salmon in a sustainable manner that optimizes fish health while minimizing the environmental impact.

