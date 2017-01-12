More on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's FQ3

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) reports same-store sales declined 0.8% in FQ3.

Total Factory sales increased 4.5% to $7.4M due to 15.8% growth in shipments of product to customers outside the Company's network of franchise retail locations

Retail sales fell 10% to $0.83M primarily due to the sale of certain Company-owned locations and the closure of an underperforming Company-owned location.

Royalties and marketing fees decreased 6% to $1.6M.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 18.8% to $2.07M.

Operating margin rate expanded 340 bps to 16.2%.