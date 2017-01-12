Freeport McMoRan, other miners halt Indonesian exports

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and other miners have stopped Indonesian shipments of copper concentrates, at least for now, following a government ban on semi-processed metal ore exports that took effect today, Reuters reports.

The ban could prove brief as Indonesia's government hammers out new regulations that could allow the resumption of some exports.

A relatively brief halt is not expected to affect global copper prices due to China's plentiful metal stockpiles ahead of the Chinese New Year at the end of the month; traders say it would take export delays of several weeks to boost prices.

