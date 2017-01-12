Trovagene inks seven deals for commercialization of liquid biopsy tests ex-U.S.

Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV) enters into agreements with seven strategic partners across Europe and the Middle East for the commercialization of its Trovera liquid biopsy tests.

Alliance Global will be responsible for the Middle East, Africa, Central and South Asia; Instituto Diagnostico Varelli in Italy; Progenetics in Israel, Amplitech in France, Belgium and Switzerland: NM Genomix in Bulgaria and Eastern Europe; Diagnostica Longwood in Spain and Portugal and Sorgente Genetica in Italy.

The partners will introduce the company's liquid biopsy tests to doctors, laboratories and cancer centers in their respective territories. They will also have early access to Trovagene's research use-only liquid biopsy tests and systems to distribute to clinical research facilities in their markets.

Financial terms are not disclosed.