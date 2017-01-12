CACI awarded $6B multiple-award contract to support Defense Logistics Agency

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has been awarded a prime position on $6B multiple-award contract to provide information technology, technical, and management expertise in support of the Defense Logistics Agency’s Information Operations Office (J6), program offices, and other Department of Defense agencies.

Under the JETS acquisition vehicle, CACI will offer a wide range of support across the 21 task areas of the DLA IT enterprise to advance the agency’s IT capabilities.

CACI Chief Operating Officer and President of U.S. Operations John Mengucci said, “CACI has a long and successful track record of partnering with the Defense Logistics Agency. This award reflects DLA’s confidence in our proven capabilities and provides an outstanding opportunity to bring the agency a full range of CACI’s IT solutions and services.”

