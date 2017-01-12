Amazon plans addition of 100K full-time U.S. jobs over next 18 months

Expanding the company's 180K headcount as of 2016 to 280K by mid-2018. Amazon has added 150K+ jobs within the U.S. over the the last five years.

Opportunities for engineers, software developers and others with all kinds of skill, education and experience cited, with a notable portion of roles to be across fulfillment centers presently under construction in various states.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos: "Innovation is one of our guiding principles at Amazon, and it’s created hundreds of thousands of American jobs. These jobs are not just in our Seattle headquarters or in Silicon Valley—they’re in our customer service network, fulfillment centers and other facilities in local communities throughout the country. We plan to add another 100,000 new Amazonians across the company over the next 18 months as we open new fulfillment centers, and continue to invent in areas like cloud technology, machine learning, and advanced logistics."

