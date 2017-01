Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) +2.1% premarket, as it agrees to sell its Los Filos mine in Mexico to Leagold Mining for $438M in cash and stock.

As a result of the deal, GG expects to recognize a reversal of a 2015 impairment in mining interests at Los Filos of $30M-$60M on a pre-tax basis.

GG also agrees to sell its Cerro Blanco gold-silver project in Guatemala to Bluestone Resources for a combination of $18M in cash, a 1% royalty on production, and shares.