Stocks set for lower open as Trump trade unwinds

Stocks are poised for a lower open, as the market focuses on a lack of policy detail in Pres.-elect Trump’s first news conference; S&P and Dow -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

Reaction was muted to the latest weekly initial jobless claims count, which came in at an in-line 247K.

In Europe, U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% but Germany's DAX -0.6% and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.6% .

In corporate news, Delta Air Lines -0.4% despite reporting in-line Q4 earnings and revenues and issuing upbeat Q1 unit revenue guidance.

Crude oil +2.2% at $53.42/bbl, supported by reports that key OPEC members were beginning to cut production and by forecasts of strong demand growth in China.

Treasury prices are higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield lower by 5 bps at 2.33%.

Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory