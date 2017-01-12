Analysts dissect Imperial Brands after China play

Investment firms are weighing in on Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY, OTCQX:IMBBF) following the company's formation of a JV in China.

Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on the tobacco stock, despite seeing little impact on current consensus earnings estimates from the China play.

Citi stays Neutral on Imperial, agreeing the China JV doesn't change the investment case. The firm thinks Imperial's trading multiple will remain subdued in 2017.

Jefferies is looking further ahead. The China JV is seen supporting earnings growth. Shares are rated at Buy.

