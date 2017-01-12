Boeing dips after rated Underperform at RBC

As reported after the close yesterday, RBC Capital started coverage on Boeing (BA -1.2% ) with an Underperform rating, citing concerns of declining profit margins in its commercial airplane business and the risk of President-elect Donald Trump's trade policy agenda.

"We have found a strong correlation between Boeing's commercial operating margins and the average age of Boeing's platforms... We see signs that this is already starting to drive commercial margin pressure... Following through on the protectionist policies that were central to his [Trump's] campaign could be a headwind to the commercial aerospace sector."

The firm's stock price target of $136, is 15% below Wednesday's closing price of $159.40.