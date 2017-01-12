Food stocks look to break out

There's some bounce in food stocks today, led by Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) with a 2.51% rise .

Grupo Bimbo (OTCPK:GRBMF), General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) are also perky with tidy +1% gains .

The PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) has outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the last two months, partially on concerns over Trump administration policies. Some analysts think that investors may be underestimating the pricing power the sector has in the U.S. with wages on the rise.