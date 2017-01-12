Steel sector outlook cut at Credit Suisse, flat rolled prices seen peaking in Q1

U.S. Steel (X -4.5% ), AK Steel (AKS -5.5% ) and Steel Dynamics (STLD -2% ) all plunge in early trading after Credit Suisse downgrades the sector to Market Weight from Overweight, becoming the first tier 1 firm to turn cautious on the steels after their big run-up.

Credit Suisse believes the round of price increases announced this week will mark the peak in the U.S. market for 2017, forecasting hot rolled prices to average in $625/ton in Q1 and then decline to $535/ton by year-end as domestic capacity rises "significantly" by Q2.

The firm also sees sharp declines in bulk material prices in H2, and believes benefits from U.S. infrastructure spending growth are limited; the heavy lifting on U.S. steel trade policy has been largely finalized after changes to injury laws and successful trade case outcomes in 2016.