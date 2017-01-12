Steel sector outlook cut at Credit Suisse, flat rolled prices seen peaking in Q1

U.S. Steel (X -4.5%), AK Steel (AKS -5.5%) and Steel Dynamics (STLD -2%) all plunge in early trading after Credit Suisse downgrades the sector to Market Weight from Overweight, becoming the first tier 1 firm to turn cautious on the steels after their big run-up.
Credit Suisse believes the round of price increases announced this week will mark the peak in the U.S. market for 2017, forecasting hot rolled prices to average in $625/ton in Q1 and then decline to $535/ton by year-end as domestic capacity rises "significantly" by Q2.
The firm also sees sharp declines in bulk material prices in H2, and believes benefits from U.S. infrastructure spending growth are limited; the heavy lifting on U.S. steel trade policy has been largely finalized after changes to injury laws and successful trade case outcomes in 2016.
X, AKS and STLD are downgraded to Neutral From Outperform, with respective stock price targets of $30, $9.50 and $36; Nucor (NUE -0.8%) and Commercial Metals (CMC -2.2%) are maintained at Neutral with respective $56 and $19 price targets, and Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF +1%) is rated Underperform with a $6 target.