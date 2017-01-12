Transgenomic inks ICE COLD-PCR deal in Canada; shares up 149%

Nano cap Transgenomic (TBIO +148.8% ) is the newest member of the "biotech rocket" club. Shares are up on a 14x surge in volume in response to its announcement that Canadian reference laboratory LifeLabs has selected ICE COLD-PCR as its mutation enrichment platform for cancer testing on tissue samples. The renewable contract will run for three years initially. Financial terms are not disclosed.

Separately, the company has been awarded a new Canadian patent covering the ICE COLD-PCR method that enriches mutated DNA sequences in a background of normal DNA. The patent will be valid through 2030.

Transgenomic says ICE COLD-PCR delivers up to a 500-fold increase in mutation detection compared to most current methods, with levels of detection down to 0.01%, making it an ideal method for liquid biopsy analyses.