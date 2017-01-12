Richemont and peers rally after strong report

Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF, OTCPK:CFRUY) rallied 6% in South African trading after the retailer reported FQ3 sales above estimates.

On a constant currency basis, sales in Europe were up 3% vs. -3% expected by analysts. Asia Pacific sales were up 10% vs. +3% consensus off strong demand in China (outside Hong Kong) and Korea.

The report could be giving a lift to some names in the luxury and jewelry sectors. Tiffany (TIF +2.8% ), Luxottica (LUX +0.9% ), Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY +0.8% ) and DGSE Companies (DGSE -0.4% ) are all higher

Richemont trading update (.pdf)