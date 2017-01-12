Straight Path +33% as it settles with FCC over spectrum licenses

Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) is up 33.7% on volume that's already more than four times its daily average after news of its settlement with the FCC over spectrum licensing requirements.

The company will pay more than $100M to settle the probe and will relinguish all of its 5G licenses, the agency says. It had charged Straight Path with squatting on the licenses with no meaningful effort to put them to good use.

The company now says it's moving forward with the "vast majority" of its 39 GHz spectrum currently intact and its 28 GHz spectrum unchanged.

The company's surrendering 196 of the 1,000 39 GHz licenses, will sell the rest and give the FCC 20% of proceeds from that sale.

