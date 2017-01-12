Mid-stage study of Delcath system in type of liver cancer progressing; retrospective data sufficient for efficacy signal; shares up 11%

Nano cap Delcath Systems (DCTH +10.9% ) perks up on double normal volume in response to the company's announcement that retrospective patient outcomes data collected by investigators should be sufficient to obtain an efficacy signal in the intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) cohort in its ongoing European Phase 2 study. Interim results will be released when the data are fully mature.

ICC is the second most common form of liver cancer, representing 15% of new hepatocellular carcinoma cases.

Delcath's PCP (percutaneous hepatic infusion) therapy involves delivering high-dose chemo, melphalan hydrochloride, directly to the liver via catheter over a period of 30 minutes.