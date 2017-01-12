Auto parts stocks slammed after report of Fiat emissions cheating

Auto parts stocks are falling hard on news that the EPA is set to formally accuse Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -12.6% ) of using secret emissions control software in over 100K diesel vehicles.

The goverment agency is formally announcing its findings at 11:00 AM ET.

Decliners include Superior Industries (SUP -3.6% ), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT -3.3% ), Modine Manufacturing (MOD -3.5% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -2.9% ), Dana (DAN -3.2% ), Meritor (MTOR -3.4% ), Gentherm (THRM -3.1% ), Stoneridge (SRI -3.2% ), Lydall (LDL -2.5% ) and Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS -2.4% ).

