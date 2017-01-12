Auto parts stocks slammed after report of Fiat emissions cheating

Auto parts stocks are falling hard on news that the EPA is set to formally accuse Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -12.6%) of using secret emissions control software in over 100K diesel vehicles.
The goverment agency is formally announcing its findings at 11:00 AM ET.
Decliners include Superior Industries (SUP -3.6%), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT -3.3%), Modine Manufacturing (MOD -3.5%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -2.9%), Dana (DAN -3.2%), Meritor (MTOR -3.4%), Gentherm (THRM -3.1%), Stoneridge (SRI -3.2%), Lydall (LDL -2.5%) and Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS -2.4%).
