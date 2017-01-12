Morningstar's U.S. Fund Manager of the Year nominees are out

These managers have delivered not only impressive performance in 2016, but also excellent long-term, risk-adjusted returns, says Morningstar.

Domestic-Stock Fund Manager of the Year nominees:

Phillip N. Davidson, Kevin Toney, Michael Liss, Dan Gruemmer, and Brian Woglom, American Century Equity Income (MUTF:TWEIX), American Century Value (MUTF:TWVLX), and American Century Mid Cap Value (MUTF:ACMVX)

Scott Brayman and team, Champlain Small Company (MUTF:CIPSX)

Jerome Dodson and team, Parnassus (MUTF:PARNX)

David Wallack, T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value (MUTF:TRMCX)

Primecap team, Vanguard Primecap (MUTF:VPMCX), Vanguard Primecap Core (MUTF:VPCCX), Vanguard Capital Opportunity (MUTF:VHCOX), Primecap Odyssey Growth (MUTF:POGRX), Primecap Odyssey Stock (MUTF:POSKX), and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth (MUTF:POAGX)

International-Stock Fund Manager of the Year nominees:

David Samra and Daniel O'Keefe, Artisan International Value (MUTF:ARTKX)

International Investment Policy Committee, Dodge & Cox International Stock (MUTF:DODFX)

David Herro, Oakmark International (MUTF:OAKEX) (MUTF:OAKIX)

Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year nominees:

Mary Ellen Stanek and team, Baird Core Plus (MUTF:BCOIX)

Fixed-Income Investment Policy Committee, Dodge & Cox Income (MUTF:DODIX)

Ford O'Neil and team, Fidelity Total Bond (MUTF:FTBFX)

Ray Kennedy, Mark Hudoff, Patrick Meegan, and Richard Mak, Hotchkis & Wiley High Yield Fund (MUTF:HWHAX) (MUTF:HWHIX)

Michael Hasenstab and Sonal Desai, Templeton Global Bond (MUTF:TGBAX), Templeton Global Total Return (MUTF:TTRZX), and Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM)

Allocation/Alternatives Fund Manager of the Year nominees:

Robert Jones, Boston Partners Long/Short Equity (MUTF:BPLSX)

Equity and Fixed-Income Investment Policy Committees, Dodge & Cox Balanced (MUTF:DODBX)

Steven Romick, Brian Selmo, and Mark Landecker, FPA Crescent (MUTF:FPACX)