Fiat -16% after EPA issues Clean Air violation

The EPA announces that it issued a notice to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -16.1% ) of violating the Clean Air Act.

The automaker allegedly installed and failed to disclose software that increases air pollution from vehicles.

The violation covers light-duty model year 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks sold in the U.S. with 3.0 liter diesel engines.

The California Air Resources Board is also in on the action. "Once again, a major automaker made the business decision to skirt the rules and got caught," says CARB Chair Mary Nichols.

Fiat's response to the charges will be posted after it is received.

EPA press release