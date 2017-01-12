Auto and trucking stocks wilt after Fiat charged with emissions violations

Navistar (NAV -3.8%), PACCAR (PCAR -1.1%) and Cummins (CMI -2.1%) have all cycled lower after the EPA files Clean Air Act violations against Fiat Chrysler.
Other names in the transportation sector showing weakness include Penscke Automtoive (PAG -1.4%), Wabash National Corporation (WNC -1.7%), Allison Transmission (ALSN -0.9%), BorgWarner (BWA -1.4%), Spartan Motors (SPAR -5.5%), Tenneco (TEN -3.6%) and Douglas Dynamics (PLOW -2.9%).
