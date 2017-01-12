Auto and trucking stocks wilt after Fiat charged with emissions violations

Navistar (NAV -3.8% ), PACCAR (PCAR -1.1% ) and Cummins (CMI -2.1% ) have all cycled lower after the EPA files Clean Air Act violations against Fiat Chrysler.

Other names in the transportation sector showing weakness include Penscke Automtoive (PAG -1.4% ), Wabash National Corporation (WNC -1.7% ), Allison Transmission (ALSN -0.9% ), BorgWarner (BWA -1.4% ), Spartan Motors (SPAR -5.5% ), Tenneco (TEN -3.6% ) and Douglas Dynamics (PLOW -2.9% ).

Previously: Fiat -16% after EPA issues Clean Air violation (Jan. 12)

Previously: Auto parts stocks slammed after report of Fiat emissions cheating (Jan. 12)