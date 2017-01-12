Oil prices rise again on OPEC production cuts, Chinese demand outlook

Crude oil prices rally for a second straight day, with WTI +1.4% at $52.98/bbl, supported by reports that key OPEC members were cutting production as promised and on forecasts of strong demand growth in China.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said today that the kingdom has cut production to its lowest in nearly two years, and that the OPEC deal would accelerate the rebalancing of the global oil market.

Iraq's oil minister says his country has cut its oil exports by 170K bbl/day and was cutting them by another 40K bbl/day this week, and Kuwait's oil minister says his country has ct its oil output by more than it promised under the OPEC deal.

Crude prices also are helped by China's forecast for domestic crude demand to reach a record 594M tons this year (~12M bbl/day) and net crude imports to rise 5.3% to 396M tons (~8M bbl/day) in 2017.

