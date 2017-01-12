Exxon discovers new oil reservoir offshore Guyana

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.6% ) reports positive results from its Payara-1 well offshore Guyana, encountering more than 95 ft. of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs.

The discovery is XOM's second off the coast of Guyana, in a another reservoir 10 miles from the Liza field discovered in 2015, which is estimated to contain 100M-150M boe.

In addition to the Payara discovery, XOM says appraisal drilling at the Liza-3 well has identified an additional high quality, deeper reservoir directly below the Liza field, which is being evaluated for development.