Exxon discovers new oil reservoir offshore Guyana

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.6%) reports positive results from its Payara-1 well offshore Guyana, encountering more than 95 ft. of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs.
The discovery is XOM's second off the coast of Guyana, in a another reservoir 10 miles from the Liza field discovered in 2015, which is estimated to contain 100M-150M boe.
In addition to the Payara discovery, XOM says appraisal drilling at the Liza-3 well has identified an additional high quality, deeper reservoir directly below the Liza field, which is being evaluated for development.
XOM is operator of the exploration project and holds a 45% stake, with Hess (HES -6.3%) and Cnooc (CEO -1.2%) holding respective 30% and 25% stakes.