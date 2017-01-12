Nigeria oil union suspends strike

Nigeria’s oil union suspends a planned three-day strike that began yesterday after the government brokered a deal between workers and oil companies, including units of Chevron (CVX -0.1% ) and Exxon (XOM -0.5% ).

The union says talks will continue in two weeks “to assess implementation of resolutions reached.”

The 250K-member union was protesting job cuts, wrongful termination of contracts and redundancies in the oil industry; earlier this month, the union suspended a similarly planned strike at a lubricant facility operated by Total's local unit after reaching an agreement.