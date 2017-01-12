Congo minister says Glencore can increase Mutanda mine stake

The Democratic Republic of Congo mines ministry said it would not oppose a transfer of ownership in the country’s biggest copper and cobalt producer, marking a departure from previous actions to block or tax changes in shareholding structures.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) said last week it was considering increasing its 69% stake in the Mutanda Mining project; the rest is owned by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler.

In 2015, Mutanda produced 216K metric tons of copper and 16.5K tons of cobalt, more than any other mine in Congo, which is Africa’s biggest producer of the metals.