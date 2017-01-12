Banks lead S&P 500 lower as bulls lighten up ahead of earnings

Q4 earnings season kicks off tomorrow morning with Bank of America (BAC -1.1%), Wells Fargo (WFC -0.8%), JPMorgan (JPM -0.8%), PNC Financial(PNC -3%), First Horizon (FHN -2.1%), and First Republic (FRC -1.4%) all reporting. BlackRock (BLK -1.4%) is also due up tomorrow.
Among those next coming next week: Citigroup (C -1.2%), Goldman Sachs (GS -1%), and Morgan Stanley (MS -1.2%).
The KBE is up a whopping 40% Y/Y, including a 23.5% run since the election. It's lower by 1.9% on today's session vs. the S&P 500's 0.5% decline.
Giving well-fed financial sector bulls another reason to take some profits is the continued decline in interest rates over the past few weeks, with the 10-year yield lower by another six basis points today to 2.32% - it topped at about 2.60% in mid-December.
KeyCorp (KEY -2%), Regions Financial (RF -1.5%), Fifth Third (FITB -1.5%), State Street (STT -1.7%), MetLife (MET -1.9%), Prudential (PRU -2.9%), E*Trade (ETFC -1.5%), Schwab (SCHW -1.2%).
ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, UYG, VFH, IYF, BTO, IYG, FNCL, SEF, FXO, RYF, FINU, RWW, XLFS, FINZ, JHMF, FAZZ, FNCF
