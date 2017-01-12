Banks lead S&P 500 lower as bulls lighten up ahead of earnings

Q4 earnings season kicks off tomorrow morning with Bank of America (BAC -1.1% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -0.8% ), JPMorgan (JPM -0.8% ), PNC Financial(PNC -3% ), First Horizon (FHN -2.1% ), and First Republic (FRC -1.4% ) all reporting. BlackRock (BLK -1.4% ) is also due up tomorrow.

Among those next coming next week: Citigroup (C -1.2% ), Goldman Sachs (GS -1% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS -1.2% ).

The KBE is up a whopping 40% Y/Y, including a 23.5% run since the election. It's lower by 1.9% on today's session vs. the S&P 500's 0.5% decline .

Giving well-fed financial sector bulls another reason to take some profits is the continued decline in interest rates over the past few weeks, with the 10-year yield lower by another six basis points today to 2.32% - it topped at about 2.60% in mid-December.

KeyCorp (KEY -2% ), Regions Financial (RF -1.5% ), Fifth Third (FITB -1.5% ), State Street (STT -1.7% ), MetLife (MET -1.9% ), Prudential (PRU -2.9% ), E*Trade (ETFC -1.5% ), Schwab (SCHW -1.2% ).

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, UYG, VFH, IYF, BTO, IYG, FNCL, SEF, FXO, RYF, FINU, RWW, XLFS, FINZ, JHMF, FAZZ, FNCF