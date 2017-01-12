Zimmer Biomet resolves FCPA issues with DOJ and SEC, agrees to pay $30.5M

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH -0.9% ) has finalized agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to previously disclosed violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) committed by Biomet prior to Zimmer's acquisition.

Under the terms of the settlement, the company has entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ, Biomet subsidiary Biomet 3i Mexico SA de CV has entered into a plea agreement with the DOJ and Biomet has inked a settlement agreement with the SEC. It has also agreed to oversight by an independent compliance monitor who will focus on legacy Biomet operations. ZBH will pay $30.5M in fines, penalties, disgorgement and interest to both agencies to settle the matter. The payment, previously recorded in ZBH's financial statements, will not affect its 2017 outlook.

