Carson doesn't promise rollback of FHA fee cut

The private mortgage insurers are watching the HUD confirmation hearing of Ben Carson after having been rocked earlier this week by the Obama administration's parting gift of a 25 basis point FHA fee cut.

Carson says he'll review the cut, but gave no indication as to whether a rollback is on the agenda.

In other comments, Carson that while he favors some sort of government backstop for the housing market, the 30-year mortgage doesn't need Uncle Sam to survive as a viable product.