Defense secretary nominee Mattis says he backs Lockheed's F-35

Secretary of Defense nominee James Mattis said at today's Senate confirmation hearing that Lockheed Martin's (LMT -0.9%) F-35 stealth fighter is vital for the U.S. and its allies.
Pres.-elect Trump has been a persistent critic of the F-35, and ripped the program yesterday for being behind schedule and over budget, but Mattis said Trump has "in no way shown any lack of support" for the F-35 but just wants "bang for his buck."
Mattis also suggested that human pilots fly Northrop Grumman's (NOC -1%) forthcoming B-21 bomber, which has been criticized by Senate Armed Services Chairman McCain for not being more transparent on its total acquisition costs.
He voiced support for the recapitalization of U.S. nuclear assets, including the Columbia-class ballistic-missile submarine, for which General Dynamics (GD -0.2%) is the prime contractor; Mattis is a GD shareholder but says he is resigning from GD's board and selling his GD stock, and would recuse himself from matters related to GD for one year.