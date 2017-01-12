Defense secretary nominee Mattis says he backs Lockheed's F-35

Secretary of Defense nominee James Mattis said at today's Senate confirmation hearing that Lockheed Martin's (LMT -0.9% ) F-35 stealth fighter is vital for the U.S. and its allies.

Pres.-elect Trump has been a persistent critic of the F-35, and ripped the program yesterday for being behind schedule and over budget, but Mattis said Trump has "in no way shown any lack of support" for the F-35 but just wants "bang for his buck."

Mattis also suggested that human pilots fly Northrop Grumman's (NOC -1% ) forthcoming B-21 bomber, which has been criticized by Senate Armed Services Chairman McCain for not being more transparent on its total acquisition costs.