European auto names hit by Fiat news

The Stoxx Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts sector index fell 2.8% today in Europe in reaction to the EPA slamming Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) with Clean Air Act violations.

Index components that fell include Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY). Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDY), Renault (OTC:RNSDF, OTCPK:RNLSY) and Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEF, OTCPK:VLEEY).

Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne has made the TV rounds defending the company in a very vigoruous manner.

Though shares of Fiat are still 8.9% lower , it should be noted that the auto stock was at a 52-week high early in the day and is up 53% over the last six months.

