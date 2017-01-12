FuelCell Energy -5% following larger than expected Q4 loss

FuelCell Energy (FCEL -5.1% ) is sharply lower after reporting a Q4 loss that came in worse than expected on 52% lower revenues Y/Y.

Q4 product sales totaled just $8.4M vs. $43.8M in the prior-year quarter, and the company retained two fuel cell projects totaling 7 MW that will generate long term recurring electricity sales rather than quarterly product revenue; FCEL says the transition to retaining select projects rather than selling the projects at commissioning contributed to the reduced sales.

FCEL says seven projects are operating or under construction, totaling 17.7 MW; total backlog was $432M as of Oct. 31, vs. $381M a year prior.