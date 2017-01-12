AT&T: CEO didn't talk Time Warner with Trump

AT&T (NYSE:T) chief Randall Stephenson didn't talk about the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) buyout in a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, the company says.

The confab at Trump Tower covered a wide range of topics but "AT&T's proposed merger with Time Warner was not a topic of discussion.

"Rather, as the country's leading investor of capital for each of the last five years, the conversation focused on how AT&T can work with the Trump administration to increase investment in the U.S., stimulate job creation in America, and make American companies more competitive globally."

Trump's opposition to the $85B deal during the campaign came to the forefront after his surprising victory in the presidential election.