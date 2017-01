Cameco (CCJ +1.9% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $21 price target, hiked from $14.50, at TD Securities, which says the 10% production cut from Kazakhstan’s state-owned uranium producer may mean prices have bottomed off recent 12-year lows.

TD expects nuclear utilities will see the production cuts as significant, which also will lead to an increase in term contracting.

The firm also notes that CCJ made capacity curtailments of its own in 2016 that equated to ~7M lbs. of annual production.