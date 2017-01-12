Kitov Pharma takes majority stake in TyrNovo in $3.8M cash-and-stock deal; shares up 5%

Thinly traded nano cap Kitov Pharmaceuticals (KTOV +5.1% ) perks up on more than triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 243K shares, in response to its announcement that it has acquired a 56% stake in privately held TyrNovo for $2M in cash plus $1.8M equivalent ordinary shares. The transaction should close tomorrow.

TyrNovo, based in Israel, develops small molecules in immuno-oncology. Its lead candidate is NT219. It targets a protein called IRS 1/2 (insulin receptor substrates 1 and 2) which plays a key role in acquired drug resistance. It also inhibits another oncology-related checkpoint called signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3).

Kitov says it may acquire more of TyrNovo financed by shares its stock.