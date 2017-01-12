Disney -1.7% as Pivotal downgrades on ESPN, Shanghai concerns

After hitting a 52-week high yesterday, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is off 1.7% today following a downgrade and a sharply lower price target from Pivotal Research.

Despite stellar results at the company's studio, which just came off a record year at the box office, Disney faces "soft TV audience trends, ongoing erosion of ESPN’s subscriber base and mixed reports on Shanghai Disneyland from Asian press."

While advertising had been strong through the end of Q3, “At an operating level, 4Q16 and 2017 have mixed characteristics."

Analyst Brian Wieser cut the firm's price target to $86 from $102, implying 20% downside ahead.