D.A. Davidson sizes up outdoor apparel sellers after trade show

D.A. Davidson updates on the outdoor lifestyle sector after attending the Outdoor Retailer Market trade show.

Black Diamond (NASDAQ:BDE) rated at Buy: "We see potential for shares to outperform as the BD restructuring begins to yield substantial operating improvement."

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) rated at Buy: "COLM’s lifestyle product was prominently featured once again at this trade show. We believe the styling and performance attributes make it compelling in the marketplace and believe it is being well received by retailers."

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC): "We reiterate our Neutral rating and $60 price target, based on 16x our 2018 EPS estimate (previously 18x our 2017 estimate). While we believe VFC's long-term value creation drivers are intact, we also believe retail and category headwinds limit near-term growth potential."

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) rated at Neutral: "Entering 2017, we believe product strategies are clearly defined across all major brands and management is keenly focused on margin improvement. While the retail environment will remain a stiff headwind, we believe the company’s strategic direction is crystallizing."