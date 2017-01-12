Magellan Midstream downgraded at Raymond James

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP -0.4%) is downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy with a $73 price target, trimmed from $78, at Raymond James, which says MMP's ultra-defensive characteristics may result in shares lagging peers as oil prices continue to recover throughout 2017 and beyond.
At the same time, James upgrades several other energy MLPs: EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK -1.2%), Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP -0.4%) and Targa Resources (TRGP -0.1%) to Outperform from Market Perform, and Holly Energy Partners (HEP -0.9%) and NGL Energy Partners (NGL +4.3%) to Market Perform from Underperform.