Silver Standard says 2016 output topped guidance at all three operations

Silver Standard Resources (SSRI +1.2% ) is higher after reporting that 2016 production results at all three of its operations met or exceeded previously improved guidance.

SSRI says it achieved record annual silver production at the Pirquitas mine in Argentina of 10.4M oz., record gold production at the Seabee mine in Canada totaling 77,640 oz., and strong full year production gold output at the Marigold mine in the U.S. exceeding 205K oz.; total 2016 production topped 393K gold equiv. oz., including Q4 production of 110K oz.

For 2017, SSRI forecasts production of 355K gold equiv. oz. at gold equiv. cash costs of $735/oz.