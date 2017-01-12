Shaw Communications -1.5% after net income slides

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) slipped 1.5% after a miss in its fiscal Q1 results despite wireless acquisition-fueled revenue that grew 15% Y/Y.

Net income dropped 59.2%, though, to $89M.

Subscribers companywide posted declines (to 6.802M from 6.823M), mostly due to drops in its video and phone services.

The company posted sequential declines in Consumer Video and Phone subscribers, with a gain in Internet: Video-Cable, 1.658M (down sequentially by 13,146); Video-Satellite, 774,905 (down 15,669); Phone, 938,918 (down 17,845); Internet, 1.805M (up by 16.964).

Business services saw subscriber declines in Video and Internet, but phone services inched up to 306,692 from 301,328. Overall, Business Network Services subscribers were near flat at 572,606.

In its newer wireless business, postpaid subs rose 14,307 to 681,335 total. Prepaid subs fell by 4,837, to 371,423.

