CVS Health to sell Impax Labs' generic epinephrine autoinjector for $109.99

With the aim of addressing customers' anger over the high price of Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) EpiPen (epinephrine injection, USP), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) says its pharmacies will sell a generic version of Amedra Pharmaceuticals' Adrenaclick, made by Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL), for $109.99/two-pack, about the price EpiPen sold for eight years ago. Commercially insured patients are eligible to receive $100 coupon that will lower their out-of-pocket cost to $9.99. CVS will purchase the product directly from Impax.

It will continue to sell EpiPen for $649.00 and Mylan's generic version for $339.99.