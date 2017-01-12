WPX Energy boosts Delaware Basin inventory with $775M acquisition

WPX Energy (WPX -1.4% ) -2.8% AH after saying it agrees to acquire $775M worth of assets that will increase its Permian Basin operations to more than 120K net acres and deepen its drilling inventory of top-tier Delaware Basin locations.

WPX says the deal includes 6,500 boe/day (55% oil) of existing production from 23 producing wells, two drilled but uncompleted horizontal laterals, 18,100 net acres and 920 gross undeveloped locations in the geologic sweet spot of the Delaware Basin.

WPX expects the deal to be immediately accretive and accelerate its deleveraging progress without increasing its projected 2017 capex.

To help fund the deal, WPX launches a 42M-share public offering, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 6.3M common shares,