Stocks close lower as Trump fails to fill in policy details

Stocks posted modest but broad losses, dragged down by financial shares (-0.7%) a day ahead of earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

Analysts said investors were disappointed that Pres.-elect Trump has failed to provide clarity on his plans to cut taxes, increase fiscal spending and reduce regulation.

Banks have led the post-election surge as investors bet the new administration would pursue policies that will increase growth and improve profits at lenders.

But health care (+0.1%) finished higher, helped by a rebound in biotechs from yesterday's 3% plunge after Trump criticized drug prices during his press conference.

Crude oil closed 1.5% higher at $53.01/bbl following reports that Saudi Arabai and other key OPEC members were starting to cut production and by forecasts of strong demand growth in China; nevertheless, the energy sector fell 0.4%.

U.S. Treasury prices rose for most of the day but fell following the $12B 30-year Treasury auction and closed well off intraday highs; the yield on the benchmark 10-year note finished 2 bps lower at 2.36%, the lowest since Dec. 7.