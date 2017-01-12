Wells Fargo reduces estimates for Apple's March and June quarters

Though citing prospect for some beneficial supply chain indicators, analyst Maynard Um issues a more conservative outlook for this year's March term due to observed possibility of diminished iPhone demand, recalculating projections on revenue from $57.9B to $52.8B (consensus $54.3B), EPS from $2.25 to $2 (consensus $2.12) and iPhone unit shipments from 60M to 53M.

For June, moves model from $49.5B in revenue to $46B and $1.76 of EPS to $1.62.

For the current December quarter, expects $77.45B in revenue (consensus $77.39B), $3.24 of EPS (consensus $3.22) and 78M iPhone unit shipments.

Reissues Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at Market perform.