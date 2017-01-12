Dover issues below consensus 2017 earnings guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) -1.8% AH after reaffirming its FY 2016 earnings above analyst consensus estimates but forecasting 2017 earnings below consensus.

While reaffirms its 2016 adjusted EPS outlook at $3.00-$3.05 vs. $2.92 consensus, DOV sees 2017 EPS of $3.40-$3.60, below $3.65 consensus, on in-line 2017 revenue growth of 10%-12% vs. consensus for 10.9% growth.

DOV expects most of its businesses to post revenue and earnings growth in 2017, and it anticipate the continued recovery in North American upstream oil and gas markets.